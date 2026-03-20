Rohit Sharma Pot Belly Viral Pic Fact Check: User Shares Morphed Image of MI Star During IPL 2026 Practice Session

A viral image purportedly showing Mumbai Indians (MI) star Rohit Sharma with a prominent pot belly during a pre-season practice session has been confirmed as a digital hoax. The image, which circulated widely on social media platforms on 18 March 2026, was found to be a morphed version of a genuine photograph taken during the team’s opening training block at the Wankhede Stadium. IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Hails Bharat Arun's Impact on Lucknow Super Giants Bowling.

The controversial photo appeared to show Sharma standing in the nets with an exaggerated midsection, leading to a wave of criticism from online detractors regarding his fitness. However, fact-checkers and fans quickly identified the original source: a still from a picture posted by the Mumbai Indians on 17 March.

User Shares Fake Rohit Sharma Picture

Rohit Sharma fake viral photo (photo X@honest_cric_fan)

Rohit Sharma's Pot Belly Viral Pic Fact Check

In the authentic version shared by MI on Instagram, Sharma is seen in a standard athletic posture. Digital forensics indicates the viral version was edited using liquify tools to bloat the player's physique. This follows a recurring trend of fitness-shaming directed at the veteran opener, similar to incidents seen during the 2024 and 2025 seasons. 'Tabhi To Woh Sabke Papa Hain', Yuvraj Singh Drops Comment on Arjun Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant’s Viral Video While Referring to Sachin Tendulkar.

Original Rohit Sharma Post By MI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

User Shares Original Rohit Sharma Pic

Rohit Sharma during practice (Photo X)

The 38-year-old batter was seen hitting his signature pull shots for six during a match-simulation exercise on Wednesday evening. Following his retirement from T20 Internationals last year, Sharma has reportedly dedicated the last three months to a specialised conditioning programme to prolong his franchise career. MI are scheduled to open their IPL 2026 campaign against the Kolkata Knight Riders on 29 March at the Wankhede Stadium.

Fact check

Claim : Rohit Sharma Fake Pot Belly Viral Picture Conclusion : This is a morphed Image of Rohit Sharma Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).