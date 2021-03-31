Staff Selection Commission Has a Twitter Account @ssc_nic_in? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Twitter Handle of SSC

New Delhi, March 31: A fake post is being circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp claiming that the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has its official Twitter handle through which it is likely to communicate all the updates and announcements. The fake claim further adds that the @ssc_nic_in is the official Twitter handle of the SSC. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is an official organisation under the Government of India. It recruits staff for various posts in the various Ministries. The SSC is an attached office of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that the Twitter account, which is claimed to be of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), is fake news. The PIB issued a clarification saying that the SSC does not have any official Twitter account. The PIB fact check urged people to visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC)- https://ssc.nic.in for any information.

Here's the tweet:

A Twitter account "@ssc_nic_in" claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).#PIBFactCheck: This account is #Fake. SSC does not have any official Twitter account. For updates, visit SSC's official website: https://t.co/TBpAUvyLpt pic.twitter.com/xVUp0HOYlj — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 30, 2021

Earlier in February, a piece of similar fake news about SSC Twitter handle went viral on social media saying that the @SSCorg_in is the official Twitter handle of the SSC. Several such fake news is being circulated on social media, triggering panic among people. The government and its agencies have time and again warned people against such false news. People have been cautioned against such misinformation spreading on social media that have been attributed to the government. Candidates have been asked to check the official websites of the various government ministries to verify any such job offers or vacancies.

Fact check

Claim : A Twitter account @ssc_nic_in claims to be the official Twitter handle of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Conclusion : This account is Fake. SSC does not have any official Twitter account. The PIB fact check stated that for updates, people should visit SSC\'s official website: https://ssc.nic.in. Full of Trash Clean

