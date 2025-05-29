In a dramatic twist, Atul Verma, a BSc student from Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district who had gone missing days ago, returned home on Wednesday. While his family feared abduction or murder, Atul revealed he had gone to Haridwar to perform the symbolic last rites of his girlfriend after seeing her with another man. The two had been in a relationship for 8 years, but Atul wasn’t ready for marriage. Angry and heartbroken, he ended the relationship, bathed in the Ganges, and performed her pind daanto signify closure. Earlier, his broken phone and slippers found near a riverbank had triggered protests and a murder FIR against five people, including the girl. Ghaziabad: Blackmailed by Ex-Girlfriend’s New Partner, 24-Year-Old UP Man Dies by Suicide (Watch Video).

