In a shocking incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, a Dalit woman was molested and assaulted by a group of miscreants on a bus full of passengers. Despite the presence of dozens of people, no one intervened, and the perpetrators continued their assault on the woman without fear of reprisal. The woman bravely resisted the advances, but the miscreants showed no hesitation in continuing their harassment. Responding to the public outcry, the police in Lakhimpur Kheri took immediate action. According to a statement from the Kheri Police, an appropriate case was registered at the Padhua Police Station under relevant sections. The accused individuals were identified, arrested, and charged. The police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further legal actions will be pursued against the culprits. Lakhimpur Kheri: Water Tank Worth INR 3 Crore Bursts and Collapses During Testing in Uttar Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

Dalit Woman Molested and Assaulted in Crowded Bus

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध मे थाना पढुआ पर समुचित धाराओं मे अभियोग पंजीकृत है l नामजद आरोपियो की गिरफ़्तारी कर चालान किया जा चुका है l अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — KHERI POLICE (@kheripolice) May 2, 2025

