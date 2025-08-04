Were Pahalgam Attackers Pakistani Nationals? No Official Statement From Indian Armed Forces, Says Defence Ministry on Media Reports Citing ‘Biometrics, Pakistan-Issued Documents’ Regarding Identities of Slain Terrorists

Delhi, August 4: Were the terrorists involved in the deadly Pahalgam attack Pakistani nationals? Several media reports have claimed that based on biometric data and documents issued by Pakistan, the identities of the three slain attackers have been confirmed as Pakistani. However, the Defence Ministry has clarified that no such confirmation has come from the Indian Armed Forces.

In a press release issued on August 4, the ministry stated that reports attributing this identification to the armed forces were inaccurate and that no official statement on the identities of the attackers had been issued by any authorised military spokesperson or media handle. It further added that the information appears to be based on open-source material and should not be mistaken as an official Armed Forces report. Three Terrorists Killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ Were Involved in Pahalgam Terror Attack, Says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha During Operation Sindoor Debate.

Pahalgam Attackers’ Identity Report Not from Armed Forces, Says Defence Ministry

ALERT: A report on the #Pahalgam attackers is being falsely circulated as an official #ArmedForces document. No such report has been issued by any authorised military handle or spokesperson. It appears to be based on open-source info. Please avoid sharing unverified content.… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) August 4, 2025

The clarification came after multiple media outlets, citing unnamed security officials, reported that security agencies had recovered documents such as Pakistani voter slips, biometric data from Pakistan’s NADRA system, and personal items linking the slain terrorists to Pakistan. The operation, code-named "Mahadev", neutralised three Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives suspected to be behind the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. ‘Operation Mahadev’ in Jammu and Kashmir: Pahalgam Terror Attack Mastermind Suleiman Shah, Participant Among 3 Terrorists Killed in Srinagar Encounter.

While the Ministry is not terming the evidence false, it makes clear that the reports do not reflect any formal confirmation from military channels. Therefore, though the claim has been widely circulated, it currently lacks official endorsement from the military. The Defence Ministry’s statement highlights the importance of distinguishing between security agency inputs and verified military disclosures, especially on sensitive matters involving national security and cross-border terrorism.

