WhatsApp Calls and Phone Calls Will Be Recorded and Saved by Govt Under New Policy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Message

Mumbai, January 29: A fake WhatsApp message is doing rounds on social media claiming that the government has implemented new rules for WhatsApp and phone calls. The fake and misleading information has been widely shared on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter among others. The fake claim states that under the new rules announced by the Central government, all the calls will now be recorded and saved. The claim also stated that the government is monitoring all the Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp accounts of people. WhatsApp Web and Desktop Get Additional Security Layer, Here’s How It Will Work.

The WhatsApp forward also urged people not to send any wrong message to anyone that would disrupt harmony and peace in the society. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the WhatsApp message is completely baseless and false and termed it as fake news. "The message claiming that the central government has implemented new communication rules for WhatsApp and phone calls and will be monitored is completely fake". It added that the Central government has not announced any new rules or policy for WhatsApp calls and phone calls.

Here's the tweet:

Early this month, WhatsApp informed users of an update in its terms of service and privacy policy regarding how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations. It also stated that users will have to agree to the new terms and policy by February 8, 2021, in order to continue using WhatsApp. However, the mobile messaging app has deferred the update to May after it received flak over its new privacy policy and terms of service.

Fact check

Claim : WhatsApp message claims that the central government has implemented new rules for WhatsApp and phone calls. Conclusion : This claim fake as the central government has not announced any such implementation of new rules in relation to WhatsApp and phone calls. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).