Will The 4-km Asteroid 1998 OR2 Hit The Earth And Cause Doomsday? NASA Clarifies There is No Need to Worry

Washington, March 4: With the reports of an asteroid -- estimated to be 4 kilometres wide -- flying towards planet Earth and expected to hit on April 29 at 4.56 am ET, National Aeronautics and Space Administration had confirmed it, with a twist. Though stating that the Asteroid -- called 52768 (1998 OR2) -- is moving at a speed of 19,461 miles per hour, NASA claimed that Earth is safe and there is no need to worry.

Refuting the claims of Asteroid 1998 OR2 or 52768 would hit the earth on April 29, the NASA had said, as quoted by CNN, that it would pass within 3,908,791 miles of Earth. The apex space research organisation's Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEBS) had also mentioned that it had first spotted the asteroid in 1998. NASA to Hire Astronauts to Explore Moon and Mars; Here’s How You Can Apply.

NASA's CNEBS had classified the Asteroid as potentially hazardous object because it passes near Earth's orbit, however, have till now not placed it in NASA's list of potential future Earth impact events. The CNEBS had also said that though being huge, Asteroid 1998 OR2 is not the largest ever asteroid expected to zip by Earth.

Earlier on September 1, 2017, Asteroid 3122 Florence -- also called 1981 ET3 -- flew by and luckily missed colliding with Earth. NASA claims that asteroid 3122 Florence will make another pass again on September 2, 2057. As per the NASA estimates, 1981 ET3 is estimated to be between two and a half and five and a half miles wide. So with claims of various websites and news portals that Asteroid 1998 OR2 or 52768 would hit the earth on April 29, 2020, have been found false.

