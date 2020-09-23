Hello, fall! The season of autumn is here, and it is blissful. Summer might not have turned out quite as you had planned. With the lift on a national lockdown in most countries, new restrictions and travel rules changing almost every other day, the summer season was unpredictable, to say the least. But we officially bid goodbye to the season as autumn has arrived and it brings lots of fall colours and hope. As soothing temperature made a fitting start to fall, netizens have taken to Twitter to share their bliss. Fall foliage 2020 in pics and videos are so beautiful to look at, as the photos show how the world is welcoming autumn with fall colours in nature. Fall 2020 Funny Memes: Express The Excitement For Halloween and Holidays With These Jokes as Your Seasons' Greetings.

Autumn begins with the equinox and people living in the northern hemisphere eagerly wait for the season, as it also means that winter is near. But let us enjoy this season first. Trees across the world begin a beautiful metamorphosis over the next couple of months, covering forests in colours of rich scarlets and golden marigolds. Nature’s extravagant show, although it lasts for a short period, no one misses any chance to enjoy the season. Not only the fall colours, but the season of autumn also bring in some delicious food recipe and many more traditions attached to it. As we just entered autumn season 2020, let us look at the best pictures and videos shared on social media that captures the beautiful colours of fall. Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe: Enjoy The Fall Season 2020 With Classic Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice!.

Check Tweets:

Fall is Here

Quite the lovely audition to the season. Autumn brings with it a world of color and texture. #nature #beauty pic.twitter.com/8jZbbhaJM8 — Anabelle Bryant (@AnabelleBryant) September 23, 2020

Gorgeous

Fall Colours

Autumn Day

Cannot Take Off Eyes

beautiful autumn colors in the Hunza Valley of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ocHRDRB0mj — Tracy Hogan (@HoganSOG) September 23, 2020

Fur Ball is Happy With the New Season

All hail the Autumn King as we welcome the equinox and celebrate the second harvest 🍂 pic.twitter.com/OT60ZEnMEr — Lana Del Gay 🏳️‍🌈👻✨ (@McClellandShane) September 22, 2020

Nature

"The Beginning of Fall 🍁" a beautiful start in the morning 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fM6rGkue56 — jay ᵐᵃᵍᶦᶜᵃˡ ᵠᵘᵉᵉⁿ ³⁵ ✨ (@fl0werxroad) September 23, 2020

Fall Decor

Watch Video:

Aerial footage shows the stunning fall colors of trees in Northeast Kingdom, Vermont. https://t.co/sFLgVTkynq pic.twitter.com/HGFVniybFL — ABC News (@ABC) September 23, 2020

Aren’t they gorgeous? How did you spend the first day of Fall 2020? While you enjoy the season, remember that we are in a pandemic. We need to enjoy this season by keeping the COVID-19 restrictions in mind. Happy Fall!

