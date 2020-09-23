September Equinox was observed on September 22 and it is time to welcome the fall season. The good sunny days are over and its time for cold winter nights. It is that time of the year when nature shows off its bright and beautiful colours. The red and orange leaves start falling along with the dip in temperatures and it is one of the best times to experience the weather, at the early start. With Halloween coming in next month, the excitement for the spooky celebrations also begin with Fall. And how can we miss out on the funny memes and jokes on seasonal change. If you and your friends are more into memes and jokes over Happy Fall messages, we bring you a collection of latest memes which you can share with everyone. Happy Autumnal Equinox 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Send on the First Day of Fall.

The first day of Fall was marked yesterday and the next few months until December will be the time for cooler temperatures. The season will also see new fashion collections being launched by brands and fashionistas can catch up on the latest trend. Those interested in the holiday season more are already excited about the oncoming days. Others can just enjoy getting cozy in their sweaters and sipping on some hot chocolate. Yum! As you scroll through the pictures of the celebrations of Fall, we bring you some funny memes and jokes that you can share with everyone and spread some smiles. 'Teacher: What Comes After...' is Latest Funny Memes Trend: Check Hilarious Jokes on Woman Showing Papers to Cat Meme Format.

Check Fall Memes and Jokes:

Humpty Dumpty Enjoys His Fall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly (@kellysadventurouslife) on Sep 22, 2020 at 8:36pm PDT

Even Dogs Enjoy Fall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Blog - News - Videos (@letstalkwild) on Sep 22, 2020 at 10:14am PDT

How Many of You Are This Cat?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany (@britt_bc94) on Sep 22, 2020 at 8:45am PDT

Halloween Decor Out

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Great Skeleton War (@sp00ky_time2020) on Sep 21, 2020 at 6:19pm PDT

Fall Fashion!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best Little Dog House (@bldhtx) on Sep 20, 2020 at 9:21am PDT

Time to Go Shopping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MirandaMermaid🧜🏻‍♀️ (@b00bs.blunts.beautiful_) on Sep 16, 2020 at 11:16am PDT

The Excitement For Halloween is Real!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme_girl (@meme_girl_memes_) on Sep 22, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

What is your favourite part of the Fall season? Have you made your pumpkin spice yet? You can share these funny memes and jokes and send your seasons greetings to your friends and family. Happy Fall 2020!

