The beautiful time of the year, where everything adorns orange, the season of Fall has begun. After September Equinox or Fall Equinox on September 22, the celebrations for first day of fall have begun. The sunny days are gone and now it is time to curl up in your sweaters, watch horror movies since Halloween is just about a month away and enjoy the classic pumpkin spice latte. This is a traditional coffee drink that has a mix of spice flavours, whipped cream and topped with pumpkin pie spice. If you do not know how to make it perfectly and prefer staying in to be safe, then we have got you a simple recipe of how to make Pumpkin Spice Latte at home. Fall 2020 Funny Memes: Express The Excitement For Halloween and Holidays With These Jokes as Your Seasons' Greetings.

The popularity of pumpkin spice is associated with Thanksgiving where pumpkin pie is a staple dish. And with its introduction years ago, it became a food trend sensation. It became more popular after coffee chain also introduced it as a seasonal drink available from September to January. The drink has pumpkin puree, maple syrup, vanilla extract and spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or ginger as per your choice. If you are craving for it, right away, we bring you a recipe for the same.

Watch Video of Pumpkin Spice Latte:

It barely takes five to six minutes to make this classic beverage. So what are you waiting for? As the evenings turn cold, whip up your spiced latte and enjoy the cozy weather with a lovely book. So say goodbye to the Dalgona coffee, if you have been still stirring it and make way for Fall special latte! Sounds like a good plan.

