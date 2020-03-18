Famed Cherry Blossoms at Wuhan University Live-Streamed Online Amid Coronavirus Lockdown; Viewed by Thousands (See Pictures and Video)

Cherry Blossoms (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every year thousands from across the globe reach China to see the beautiful cherry blossoms that engulf different parts of China covering 400 hectares. But with Wuhan witnessing a complete lockdown and China experiencing threat from Coronavirus, the lanes posed a deserted look. As people stayed at home as a part of self-quarantine, the Chinese state media outlets live-streamed the beauty of nature at the Wuhan University. Coronavirus Outbreak: What Can You Do to Help the Local Businesses Survive the COVID-19 Crisis?

They put cameras at scenic spots around the campus. The live video feed received millions of hits after its broadcast began on Monday. It will be live until March 26 between 10 am and 4 pm. Wuhan University also posted the video link to its page on Weibo with the caption, "Today, I will show you the cherry blossoms of cherry road." They broadcast the bloom live on Taobao in partnership with Fliggy, Alibaba’s online travel platform. To access the live stream, users can type "Wuhan University cherry blossoms" in Taobao's search bar on the main page. Coronavirus Claims 11 More Lives in China; Wuhan Reports Single Case for 2nd Day.

Cherry Blossoms in Wuhan University Live Streamed Online:

Pictures of Cherry Blossom:

WOW... the cherry blossoms along the @inDowntownPDX waterfront are in full bloom and look spectacular! Usually crowded with photographers, it’s very quiet as people stay in. I happen to be working down here... I got ya covered #LiveOnK2 #pdxtst #StormHour pic.twitter.com/GmZqTY6XqI — Mike Warner (@MikeKATU) March 17, 2020

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and the epicentre of Covid-19 outbreak started in December. It has been locked down for almost two months. Around 2,400 people in the city have died due to the disease and around 50,004 have been infected. The pink flowers which have bloomed in the university were planted by the first batch of cherry blossom trees. There are more than 1,000 trees on the campus. However, not everyone was appreciative of it as some on social media commented that the outbreak is not over. According to WHO, China has 81,116 confirmed cases of COVID 19 and total death of 3,231.