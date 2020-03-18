Coronavirus Outbreak: What Can You Do to Help the Local Businesses Survive the COVID-19 Crisis?

Restaurants empty in Bangkok (Photo credits: PTI)

As the world deals with the COVID-19 outbreak, people are highly conscious about washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance. In the blink of an eye, the world is staying home. But the entire situation can make you feel a bit too helpless. How can you lend a hand to support the local businesses when everyone is staying indoors? But as it turns out, there are a handful of things you can do to help the local communities during these times of uncertainty.

Shop Local, Online and Offline

With all the coronavirus panic, people are ordering things in bulk online, and many local grocery stores are taking a hit. Get your stores from the local purveyors at less crowded hours. Also, be mindful of how much you are buying and try not to hoard things more than you need.

Buy Vouchers or Gift Cards

For all the local businesses like gyms, restaurants, salons and other small business, buying gift cards or vouchers that you can use later, can be a great way to keep the revenue flowing in for them. You can schedule an appointment with the salon or buy coffee beans from your favourite shop later, when things settle down.

Make Donations When Needed

Low-income businesses are going to be walloped during this outbreak. Donate to charities like food banks to keep up the health of the community at large.

Order In

Many independently owned food chains and restaurants are now getting on to delivery platforms like Uber Eats and Zomato. Let the delivery boy leave the parcel outside your door, and make sure that you use the online payment options so you do not have to get in contact with an outsider.

Update Vendors with Credible News and Information

When it comes to keeping the community healthy, it is imperative to rely on credible sources for the latest information and updates and keep the local vendors updated. Keep up with the local news to monitor the situation in your area. However, be skeptical of rumours posted on social media sites.

These times are no doubt stressful, but it is only situations like these that help us find common ground and make us all a little more co-operative. Our community needs all the help, and with these tips, we can stay calm and do our bit.