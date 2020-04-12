Famed Opera Singer Andrea Bocelli to Perform Live on Easter Sunday 2020 From Italy’s Empty Duomo Cathedral, to Be Streamed Worldwide

Andrea Bocelli (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The famous opera singer Andrea Bocelli will be performing in an empty Duomo, Milan's empty cathedral on Easter Sunday. The concert, named 'Bocelli: Music for Hope', is going to be streamed worldwide on YouTube at 7 pm (Central European time), 6 pm in London, 1 pm in New York, 10 am in Los Angeles. Bocelli will sing a medley of holy songs like 'Ave Maria' and Mascagni’s 'Sancta Maria' during the live Easter concert, Universal Music Group said in a news release. The concert will be happening at a time when countries across the world have declared coronavirus lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly disease. The concert is believed to give people peace and hope for a better future. Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy: Doctors Seek Help From Robots to Check Pulse of Highly Infectious COVID-19 Patients.

Andrea Bocelli tweeted saying, "On Easter Sunday at 6 PM UK, by invitation of the City and of the Duomo Cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world." Universal Music Group is working with the City of Milan, the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, Sugar Music and YouTube to put on the virtual concert. The Italian tenor will be accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli.

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli to Perform Live on Easter Sunday:

On Easter Sunday at 6PM UK, by invitation of the City and of the Duomo Cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world. set your reminder: https://t.co/bAZZGFpKKF pic.twitter.com/v1PgZ0wPZE — Andrea Bocelli (@AndreaBocelli) April 7, 2020

Giuseppe Sala, the mayor of Milan in a statement said, "This year, Easter will be very different for all of us. The joyous serenity that usually comes with this day, has been greatly troubled by the pandemic we are experiencing. I am sure that the extraordinary voice of Bocelli will be the embrace we are missing these days, a strong, special hug, capable of warming the heart of Milan, Italy and the world."

Bocelli's foundation has raised more than $140,000 for hospitals in his home country of Italy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. He is also scheduled to perform in the "One World: Together At Home" benefit concert on April 18. Regardless of people's faith, he hopes Sunday's concert will bring together "millions of clasped hands everywhere in the world." Italy is among one of the worst affected countries due to coronavirus in the world. Until now, the country has more than 251,271 cases, 19,488 and 32,634 patients have been recovered.