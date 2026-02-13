The 2026 Carnival season is reaching its peak as revelers prepare for Mardi Gras, which falls on Tuesday, February 17. Often referred to as "Fat Tuesday," the date is determined by the lunar-based liturgical calendar, occurring exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday. This year’s mid-February date marks the culmination of weeks of parades and celebrations, signaling the final day of indulgence before the Christian season of Lent begins. While the Mardi Gras festival exists worldwide, New Orleans transformed it into the "Greatest Free Show on Earth." Find all key details about Mardi Gras 2026, Lent, Ash Wednesday and Easter 2026 dates.

When Does Lent 2026 Start and End?

Lent, the 40-day period of fasting and reflection, begins immediately following Mardi Gras. In 2026, the transition from celebration to penance starts with Ash Wednesday on February 18.

While Lent is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the calendar period actually spans 46 days because Sundays are not included in the fast. For 2026, the official liturgical season of Lent concludes on Thursday, April 2 (Holy Thursday), just before the start of the Easter Triduum.

Essential Dates for Holy Week and Easter 2026

The 2026 spring calendar features an early April Easter, shifting the associated Holy Week observances to the following dates:

Palm Sunday: March 29, 2026

Holy Thursday: April 2, 2026

Good Friday: April 3, 2026

Holy Saturday: April 4, 2026

Easter Sunday: April 5, 2026

Why the Dates Shift

The dates for Mardi Gras and Easter change annually because they are tied to the vernal equinox and the phases of the moon. Easter is observed on the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after March 21. Once the date of Easter is established, the preceding 40 days (excluding Sundays) are counted back to determine Ash Wednesday, with Mardi Gras always falling on the preceding Tuesday.

Cultural and Religious Significance of Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras, or "Shrove Tuesday," serves as a cultural bookend to the Carnival season that began on the Epiphany (January 6). Historically, it was the final opportunity for households to use up rich foods like meat, eggs, and fats before the Lenten fast. Today, this tradition persists through the consumption of King Cakes and pancakes, while cities like New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama, host massive public festivities that draw millions of visitors.

New Orleans Mardi Gras

The connection between Mardi Gras and New Orleans is both historical and cultural, rooted in the city's French colonial beginnings. Here is the breakdown of how the "Big Easy" became synonymous with the holiday:

1 - The French Connection (1699)

The link began before New Orleans was even a city. In 1699, French-Canadian explorers Pierre Le Moyne d'Iberville and Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville landed near the mouth of the Mississippi River. Realizing it was the eve of the holiday in France, they named the spot "Pointe du Mardi Gras." When Bienville founded New Orleans in 1718, the French settlers naturally brought their tradition of pre-Lenten feasting and elegant society balls with them.

2 - The Invention of the 'Krewe' (1856)

While early celebrations were often unorganized street parties, the modern version was born in 1856 with the Mistick Krewe of Comus. This secret society introduced themed floats, masked balls, and a level of organized pageantry that turned the holiday into a public spectacle. Today, over 70 krewes (social clubs) fund and organize the parades.

3 - Iconic Traditions Born in New Orleans

Several staples of the holiday were specifically invented or popularized by New Orleans krewes:

The Official Colors: In 1872, the Rex Organization selected Purple (Justice), Green (Faith), and Gold (Power) to honor a visiting Russian Grand Duke.

Throws: The tradition of tossing "throws" (beads, doubloons, and toys) from floats began with the Twelfth Night Revelers in 1870.

The Zulu Coconut: The Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club, one of the city's oldest African American krewes, created the most coveted "throw"—the hand-painted golden coconut.

4 - Cultural Resilience

Mardi Gras is deeply embedded in the city's identity as a "barometer of stability." New Orleans has famously used the festival to signal its recovery after major crises, most notably after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The city's refusal to cancel the 2006 celebration proved that the culture was inseparable from the land itself.

5 - The 'Mardi Gras Indians'

Unique to New Orleans is the tradition of Black Masking Indians. Emerging from the city’s African American neighborhoods during an era of segregation, these tribes created their own elaborate, hand-sewn suits of feathers and beads to celebrate heritage and resilience, independent of the mainstream parades.

