New Delhi, February 18: Millions of Christians across India will observe Ash Wednesday today, February 18, marking the official commencement of Lent. This solemn day of prayer and fasting serves as the internal clock for the liturgical year, setting the stage for Easter Sunday, which will be celebrated on April 5. As a "movable feast", the date of Easter changes annually based on lunar cycles, directly dictating the schedule for the 40-day season of penance and reflection known as Lent.

The Countdown to Easter 2026

In the Christian tradition, the date of Easter is determined as the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. For 2026, this calculation places the resurrection Sunday in early April. Mardi Gras 2026: Date, Lent 2026 Calendar, Good Friday and Easter Sunday Dates.

The timeline for the upcoming holy season is as follows:

Ash Wednesday: February 18, 2026

Palm Sunday: March 29, 2026

Good Friday: April 3, 2026

Easter Sunday: April 5, 2026

Significance of Ash Wednesday

Today, devotees in major Indian hubs - from the cathedrals of Goa and Kerala to the churches of Delhi and Mumbai - will attend special services where priests apply ash to their foreheads in the shape of a cross. The ashes, typically made from burnt palm fronds from the previous year's Palm Sunday, serve as a reminder of mortality and repentance. The ritual accompanies the phrase, "Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return", signalling the start of a 46-day journey (40 days of fasting, excluding Sundays) toward the joy of Easter.

Lenten Observances in India

Lent is observed with varying degrees of rigour across India's diverse Christian denominations. Common practices include:

Fasting and Abstinence: Many observers skip meat or specific luxuries throughout the 40 days.

Almsgiving: A focus on charity and supporting the marginalised is a hallmark of the season in Indian parishes.

Stations of the Cross: Special Friday prayers that commemorate the final hours of Jesus Christ’s life.

Know Why the Date Shifts

Unlike fixed holidays like Christmas (December 25), Easter's variability stems from the Council of Nicaea (325 AD), which decided that Easter should be calculated according to the lunar calendar. Because the lunar month is shorter than the solar year, Easter can fall anywhere between March 22 and April 25. Once Easter is set, Ash Wednesday is scheduled exactly 46 days prior.

