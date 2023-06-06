Just recently, the internet was abuzz with news that said that Sweden is hosting a sex championship. But is that for real? According to a number of media sources in the past week, Sweden had been said to become the first country to recognise sex as an official sport since it was soon to organise a "six-week sex championship." As per media reports, the local newspapers in April reported on the contrary, saying that although such a competition was suggested, the concept was rejected.

This story also surfaced on social media platforms such as Twitter and gained widespread attention, like many others. With titles like "Sweden becomes the first nation to make sex an official sport" and "Sweden to hold six-week long sex championship," several media sites reported the story. These stories mentioned that on June 8th, the country would play host to the first-ever sex championship in Europe. As exciting as the XXX championship may sound, it apparently isn't true.

Sweden to Host a Sex Championship? Everything You Need to Know

The sex championship is not just a make-believe event, though. Reportedly, proposition was made to host a contest for competitive sex. The Swedish Sex Federation, which, according to its website, trains and honours individuals who "compete in sex," is the source of the concept. In January, Bractic, the proprietor of many strip clubs in the Jönköping region of the nation, submitted an application to add the group to the National Sports Confederation of the nation. Sex Recognised as Sport in Sweden, First European Sex Championship To Be Held on June 8; Check Rules, Disciplines and Other Key Details Here.

The application was, however, turned down by the National Sports Confederation in April because it was incomplete. The head of the sports organisation at the time, Björn Eriksson, made it clear that sex was not a part of the business. “It [The application] doesn’t meet our requirements and I can inform you that this application has been rejected. We have other things to do,” said Eriksson.

