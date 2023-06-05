Sex - it has always been a difficult topic for people to address or talk about in most parts of the world. In a move that can very well challenge this stigma, Sweden has announced that sex is now a sport. The first European Sex Championship will be held in Sweden in the coming week, and the news has received mixed reactions from people across the world. Spanned over several weeks, European Sex Championship 2023, organised by Swedish Sex Federation, will have 6-hour sex sessions, audience ratings and a special jury to judge contestants from across the world based on sex positions, knowledge of Kamasutra and more. As the European Sex Championship 2023 begins on June 8, here is everything you need to know about the event, Sex Championship Live Streaming, Rules for Participating and more.

When is the European Sex Championship 2023?

The European Sex Championship will be spread across six weeks, according to reports. But the sex sporting event is set to begin on June 8. The event will have 20 participants from across the world, and participants will engage in sexual activities from 45 minutes to 1 hour daily, depending upon the duration of their matches. They will be expected to take part in these activities for six hours a day.

European Sex Championship 2023 Live Stream

A key part of the Sex Championships in Sweden is that the decision of the winner will be made by a jury as well as by audience rating. While the exact details of the championship’s viewership online is not available, the exact details of the analysis should be available soon. The final decision on the winners will be arrived at after considering the factors like the chemistry between the couple, knowledge about sex, endurance level, etc.

Interestingly the knowledge of Kamasutra - the Sanskrit scripture on sex and eroticism is also expected to play a vital role in the championship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2023 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).