Sweden is all set to host the first European Sex Championship as it became the first country to register sex as a sport. The Swedish Sex Federation will organise the event. The European Sex Championship will begin on June 8, 2023, spanning over several weeks and will feature participants competing for six hours each day. During this time, participants will have approximately 45 minutes to an hour to engage in their respective matches or activities. According to the reports, 20 participants from different countries have applied for the European Sex Championship till now. The winners of the European Sex Championship will be determined through a combination of three juries and audience ratings. During the final evaluation, 70% of the votes from the audience will be considered, while the remaining 30% will come from the judges' votes. The contestants of the European Sex Championship will compete in 16 disciplines, including seduction, oral sex, penetration, Appearance, etc. How To Sext: XXX Hot Dirty Texts To Send to Your Partner That Will Make Them Sweaty AF Even Before SEX!

