Free Pizza Anyone? Belgian Man is Receiving Non-Stop Unordered, Unwanted Pizza Deliveries For Last 9 Years And It is Driving Him Crazy As the Mystery Remains Unsolved!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It turns out too much of pizzas can be a nightmare. To what for most of us may sound like a dream, for the man living in the Belgian city of Turnhout, too much of unwanted pizza delivery is driving him crazy. It has been nine years since the man identified as Jean Van Landeghem reportedly receiving pizza deliveries that he never ordered. Not just he, his friend, who lives in the same area, is also experiencing the same for nearly a decade. The mystery is yet to be resolved! Landeghem reported that he is so tormented with the pizza deliveries that now every time he hears the sound of scooter outside his home, he shakes with fear. From Spiderman Delivering Groceries to Reader Sending Pizzas to Newspaper Workers, These Instances of Good Samaritans During Coronavirus Pandemic Will Make You Smile With Happy Tears.

Landeghem’s ‘pizza terror’ came to a head in January last year. About ten separate delivery drivers turned up on the same day, including one with 14 pizzas. The 65-year-old said that he never had to pay for the pizzas because he has always refused the orders, but the situation is frustrating for him and trouble for the restaurants. Initially, he believed that there could be some mistake with his address and the correct delivery address. But the food kept arriving, sometimes even multiple times a day. While he mostly received pizzas, other fast-food items were also included in the order. North Carolina Police Officer Shares Pizza With Homeless Woman During Lunch Break, Heart-Warming Photo Goes Viral.

“I cannot sleep anymore. I start shaking every time I hear a scooter on the street. I dread that someone will come to drop off hot pizzas yet another time,” he was quoted saying in Het Laatste Nieuws. Adding another layer to the mystery, Landeghem reported that one of his friends, who lives 20 miles away, has also been experiencing similar mystery deliveries.

The incident has been reported to the police officials. And since Landeghem’s friend is also reportedly experiencing a similar situation for the same amount of time led the cops to suspect that the culprit could be someone they both know. As of now, the case remains unsolved, and it is a mystery.