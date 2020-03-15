North Carolina Police Officer Shares Pizza With Homeless Woman During Lunch Break, Heart-Warming Photo Goes Viral

Police Officer Shares Pizza With Homeless Woman (Photo Credits: Chris Barnes/ Facebook)

A North Carolina Police officer is earning praises on social media for his humanity. He was spotted sharing his lunch, pizza and soda with a homeless woman on the street. A passer-by captured the precious moment and posted on Facebook, and it has since gone viral. The officer Michael Rivers told CNN that it was her shirt that caught his attention. It read, “Homeless. The fastest way of becoming a nobody.” At first, he drove away by greeting her, “Hey.” But did not go very far. He went back and asked if she had her lunch that day, as the officer was on his way to grab his. After discovering that the woman did not eat her meal that day, Officer Rivers bought piazzas from a nearby shop and sat down with her, sharing his lunch with the woman. The heart-warming moment will regain your faith in humanity. 70 Indiana Police Officers Accompanies 5-year-old as He Returns to School.

Facebook user, Chris Barnes, shared the moment on Facebook. His wife clicked the picture during her lunchtime. “Cassie was out on her lunch break and observed Goldsboro’s Finest enjoying lunch with a homeless person. Law enforcement does so much for our community, with a lot of it going unnoticed. We see you Goldsboro P.D. Keep up the good work,” he captioned the image. UK Shopkeeper Fights Armed Robber With Chilli Powder, Video Goes Viral.

View Pic:

The pair shared spoke for about 45 minutes, sharing their life stories, while eating pizzas for lunch. The woman also has a 12-year-old daughter who is battling liver disease, and in foster care, CNN noted. She also has a 23-year-old son. The viral picture can melt anybody’s heart and sets a reminder as to why all of us need to take a break and be useful to other humans. Spreading positivity is the need of the hour.