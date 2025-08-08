New Delhi, August 8: Grow a Garden is said to be one of biggest hits from Roblox. The Roblox Grow a Garden game is reportedly developed by a 16-year-old. The game has player records, surpassing some of the platform’s biggest titles. It is a farming simulator game, which is set in a relaxed world with a Minecraft-like look and music in the background.

Players can learn fun things, like how to make pizza in Grow a Garden, planting crops, raising animals, and more. As per reports, the game recently launched a new Trading and Cooking Event Update to bring more excitement for its players. Since its release on August 2, the update has drawn a lot of attention. Players can now cook a range of fun meals, from sandwiches and ice cream to pizzas. Grok Imagine New Feature Update: xAI Adds ‘Create Your Own’ Button for Faster Video Generation, Elon Musk Says ‘You Can Create Your Own Variant’.

How To Make Pizza in Grow a Garden

In Grow a Garden, the cooking update has brought in a fun twist with the arrival of Chris P. Bacon and his special cooking pot. You can prepare different dishes and serve them to the pig chef to earn rewards. To make pizza, players need to gather specific ingredients and prepare them at the pot located in the centre of the island. There are reportedly three types of pizzas you can make, which are Rare, Legendary, and Prismatic, each requiring a different set of ingredients.

As per reports, for a Rare Pizza, you will need one Strawberry, one Pepper, one Tomato, and one Corn. A Legendary Pizza calls for one Corn, one Tomato, one Pepper, and one Sugar Apple. If you are looking for the Prismatic Pizza, you will have to collect three Bone Blossoms, one Banana, and one Beanstalk. GPT-5 in Microsoft Platforms: CEO Satya Nadella announces integration of OpenAI latest AI Model in Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry.

Once you have collected the required items, head to the Cooking Pot and equip each ingredient one by one, adding them by interacting with the pot. As you add ingredients, they will appear in the list on the left of the screen. After everything’s in place, press the Cook button. If the ingredients match what Chris P. is craving, a confirmation will appear, which will let you know it is a craving recipe. When cooking is done, interact with the pot again to collect your dish. Then serve it to Chris P. with the cooked food, speak with him, and choose the "Try this food I cooked up" option.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 08, 2025 07:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).