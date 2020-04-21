From Spiderman Delivering Groceries to Reader Sending Pizzas to Newspaper Workers, These Instances of Good Samaritans During Coronavirus Pandemic Will Make You Smile With Happy Tears

Good Samaritan of Coronavirus pandemic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus crisis all over the world has got out a good side of people in a way we have never seen before. As medical workers, nurses, delivery boys and essential service workers continue their hard work round the clock, a few people from around the world have stepped in to help. These are the good samaritans who make us believe in humanity again and spread some positivity in these dull times. While we are continuously being updated about the rising number of cases in the world and the death toll, we bring you some positive stories, which will leave you with a smile. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video).

Spiderman Serving Essential Items

All superheroes need not wear capes, some can be dressed as spiderman too! A man in Turkey dresses up in spiderman costume and distributes people in his neighbourhood with a steady supply of groceries and essentials. Named Burak Soylu, he has been doing this since a week now. He drives around town in his car, picks up groceries and milk for the people and delivers at their doorstep.

Check Pics of Spiderman Samatarian:

We are truly going through some very strange days. In Turkey, a guy in a #SpiderMan costume is helping out the elderly (65+), who are legally banned from leaving their homes due to #CoronaVirus, with shopping and all that. pic.twitter.com/MUpNPWHNYA — BurakKadercan (@BurakKadercan) April 17, 2020

Subscriber Sends Pizza to Newspaper Team

A reader of the Seattle Times decided to treat some of the workers of the weekend staff with pizzas. As media personnel are also working round the clock to bring in the latest updates related to Coronavirus, a reader decided to give them a pizza party.

Check the Pic Here:

Our whole @seattletimes staff has been working nonstop all week as coronavirus spreads in Washington. https://t.co/l9HR7TnL24 But today, a subscriber wrote in and asked if she could send pizzas to the weekend staff. We love our readers and couldn't do this without them. 💓 pic.twitter.com/LcPBrpwEzD — Taylor Blatchford (@blatchfordtr) March 7, 2020

Man Buys Doughnut For $1000

A regular customer at a bakery shop in Ohio kept a lot of change when he stepped out to get a doughnut. The man purchased a single custard doughnut but paid $1000 for it as a way to help the bakery run the shop in these tough times. A lot of business are crumbling due to no customers so out of generosity to help, he paid $1000 leaving the shop owners in tears.

Check the Post Here:

Businessman Turns Delivery Boy

A Russian businessman named Sergey Nochovnyy was tired of being stuck at home roaming due to the coronavirus lockdown. He decided to step in the shoes of delivery boys. From owning a consulting business, he decided to become a food delivery boy as a way to "look at life from another angle." He walks about 12 kms daily to deliver food around Moscow.

Police Celebrate Children's Birthdays

Birthdays in quarantine can be pretty boring but in several parts of the world, people are ringing in their celebration in unique ways. In two instances in India, the police personnel celebrated the birthday of little children amid the lockdown. The Punjab police surprised a little one with a cake and singing the happy birthday song. In another instance, the Delhi police celebrated the birthday of a 4-year-old labourer's daughter by arranging a cake and food from a community kitchen.

Check the Pics and Videos Here:

Today on birthday of a 4-yr-old girl, the daughter of a labourer,a cake was arranged by staff of Police Station Fatehpuri Beri&her birthday was celebrated with her friends in community kitchen at the labour camp there. The girl is a resident of Chandan Hulla village: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Y1KhZ6UUXq — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

There are many more such instances of people helping others with foodstuffs and essentials, others donating heavily to charity. The times of crisis has got out a good side of many people and these are the instances which we all will remember as things get better. The above instances rebuild the power of humanity in time of fighting a pandemic.