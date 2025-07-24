2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying in IST: After a gap of 19 days, Formula One returns with the F1 Belgian Grand Prix taking place over the upcoming weekend. The ongoing F1 2025 season is heating up with McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris fighting for top spot in the Drivers' Standings, with the former leading the latter by just eight points. Defending F1 champion, Max Verstappen, is third in the standings with 165 points, but has been embroiled in rumour mills, with speculation about the driver moving away from Red Bull at an all-time high. Former Formula One Driver Karun Chandhok Attends IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 at Old Trafford, Meets Ricky Ponting in Commentary Box (See Pics).

F1 Belgian Grand Prix will be held at the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot, which has been a constant venue for Formula One since 1983. While the F1 2025 Drivers' Standings is closely fought, the Constructors' Standings sees McLaren take an overwhelming lead over other competitors.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton is defending champion in the Belgian GP, having won in 2024, beating Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc, while driving for Mercedes in his final season with the team.

2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Details

Event 2025 F1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying Date July 26 Time 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, No Telecast in India

When is the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in IST?

The F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying will take place on July 26 and will be shown in India at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). For 2025 Belgian GP viewing options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

Unfortunately, in India, due to a lack of a telecast partner, the Formula One 2025 season will not have any live telecast viewing options on television. Fans can read how to watch online viewing options for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying below. F1 2025: Jenson Button Hails Max Verstappen’s Unique Driving Talent, Says ‘Most Rounded Formula One Driver Ever’ (Watch Video).

How To Watch Live Streaming of F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying in India?

FanCode owns the online rights for Formula One in India and will provide live viewing options for the F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2025 Qualifying on its app and website, which will require a season pass worth INR 899 or a race weekend pass worth INR 99. Fans in India will have multiple language commentary available for the first time, since F1 started broadcasting in the country.

The F1 Belgian GP 2025 main race will be held on July 27, while Practice 1 & Sprint Qualifying will be held on July 25. Sprint Race will also take place on June 26, hours before the F1 Belgian GP Qualifying.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2025 11:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).