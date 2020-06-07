Giant 'Penis Fish' Goes Viral! From Pacific Geoduck to Atretochoana Eiselti, Creatures That Look Exactly like Phallus

Giant 'Penis Fish' Goes Viral (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pictures of giant Penis fish is going viral on social media and you must not confuse it with the ones that you saw a few months ago. They were little penis-shaped sea creatures, basically harmless fat innkeeper worms that washed ashore at a beach in California, the United States following storms. This fish looks like a giant penis and was spotted at Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport, Oregon, by Stephanie Walen, 32. This type of rockfish looks like a penis from a particular angle. Seven Types of Penis: Cone, Hammer or Banana, What Kind of Penis-Shape Do You Have?

It is driving people crazy because it looks like a giant monster penis when it is erect. "People were so flabbergasted and some quite mortified by my photos, I had thousands of people asking whether its a penis or a c**kfish," Stephanie said to The Sun. But this is not the only creature that resembles the male genitalia. Here are some other living organisms that look like phallus:

Atretochoana Eiselti

These weird-looking creatures, formally known as Atretochoana eiselti are a species of caecilian. They are also colloquially called "penis snake" and was first discovered in the Brazilian rainforest by Sir Graham Hales. 'Penis Fish' Flood California Beach! XXX Pics of Phallic-Shaped Fat Innkeeper Worm Take Internet By Storm.

Priapulida

These penis-shaped worms will make you think twice. The completely resemble the phallus but are marine worms. They get their name from the Greek Fertility God Priapus.

Pacific Geoduck

This species of saltwater clam looks like penis but are extremely soft. They belong to the Hiatellidae family and are eaten widely. It is especially loved in South Korea.

Trypauchen Vagina

While it may be called "vagina" but it actually looks like a penis! These phallic-shaped creatures belong to the species of eel goby and are about 20 to 22 cm long.

Amongst all these, the most popular are the tiny penis-like creatures, Pacific Geoduck. Their pictures had gone viral a few months ago. They can live upto 25 years using its "spatula-shaped proboscis". While they eat plankton and other small particles which it collects using "sticky mucus nets," they also make for a delicacy in South Korea where it is known as gaebul.