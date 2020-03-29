Google 3D Animals Video Tutorial: How to View Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion, Tiger and Penguin in Your Room

Google 3D Animals (Photo Credits: Google)

With most people across countries being in quarantine to thwart coronavirus, many have resorted to social media in quest of entertainment. And the latest piece of entertainment to hook people to their smartphone is Google 3D animals. With people being confined to their homes during quarantine, this feature seems to become the new fun feature. Check out the video tutorial and learn how to view Google 3D animals like tiger, giant panda, lion and penguin. Watch the step by step method using Google 3D Animal Feature. Google introduced augmented reality (AR) objects last year I/O 2019, however, it recently became popular. How to Open Google 3D Animal to View Lion, Giant Panda, Penguin, Tiger, Shark Real Life Images if Your Mobile Phone is Running Low on Space.

To find the animals in your living space, you have to follow the steps. For example, to find 'Tiger' in AR you have to type 'Tiger' in the Google Chrome app. Scroll down and you will 'View in 3D' option inside a box that reads 'Meet a life-sized tiger up close'. You can immediately see the animals standing in front of you through your smartphones. Google also provides information related to Tiger in an adjoining box such as its scientific name, lifespan, speed, height, diet and much more. An excited Twitterati has been sharing pictures and videos of these animals with their children. Google 3D Animals: From Tiger, Giant Panda, Lion to Penguin, View Full List of Animals, Birds And Reptiles That Will Give You Company in Quarantine!

Video Tutorial on Using Google 3D Animals Feature:

The AR animals that you can view on Google Search include Tiger, Alligator, Angler fish, Brown bear, Cat, Cheetah, Dog, Duck, Eagle, Emperor penguin, Giant panda, Goat, Hedgehog, Horse, Lion, Macaw, Octopus, Shark, Shetland pony, Snake, Tiger, Turtle, and Wolf. Google could be working on more AR animal options to bring in the future. Besides animals Google also allows you to watch planets like Mars, Earth, Pluto, among others.

For Android users, Google requires an operating system of Android 7.0. iPhone users need to be running iOS 11.0 or later. If you are not using then version they head to your settings, click on general and then tap software update. If there is a software update available, hit download and install the newest version. Following which you will be able to use the Google 3D Animals feature on your smartphone.