How to Open Google 3D Animal to View Lion, Giant Panda, Penguin, Tiger, Shark Real Life Images if Your Mobile Phone is Running Low on Space

The entire nation is facing the lockdown situation due to Coronavirus outbreak, that has affected the world. As the world fights this Pandemic, several sites are giving important information and details regarding the virus. With the entire world facing a lockdown situation, the technology giant - Google has come up with a new yet innovative idea for the netizens offering fun time at the home. Called 'Google view in 3D', this new initiative allows the user to have fun at home by viewing animals in 3D on their smartphones. Why Quarantine Alone? Google 3D Animals Can Bring Pandas, Lions, Penguins, Tigers to Your Home Amid The Lockdown; Let Your Kids and Kid in You View The Magic!

Though this sounds interesting, several users across the globe have been reporting that this Google View in 3D is not working on their smartphone. Now, there can be several reasons why this new initiative from Google is not working on your smartphone. We have listed some of the main reasons why this feature from Google might not be working properly on your mobile phone. We have tested this feature on several smartphones including Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme and Xiaomi. However, this feature only worked on phones from OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and Samsung.

Giving Access For Google Apps To Use Camera-

In order to view animals in 3D, the user needs to give Google apps some basic access to the camera. The users need to provide access for running the feature, which is when your mobile phone prompts with 'Access to use the camera and videos,' 'Access to location,' and more. The users can simply give access giving tapping on 'Allow' as and when the pop-up appears while using the Google View in a 3D feature.

Moreover, the users can also provide access for the feature manually by simply following the below steps:

1. Go to Settings in your smartphone, then tap on Apps and Notifications.

2. After tapping on apps and notifications, the users need to open 'Google' app and click on 'Permissions'.

3. The users can switch on all the permissions they wish to give the App for effectively using 'Google View in the 3D feature'.

After providing all the access to the camera, the feature should just run perfectly on your mobile phone. If in case, the Google View in 3D feature is still not working, then the reason could be the space. The feature from Google requires an appropriate space in the house to show the 3D animals. So, it is very important that there is ample space in your home for 3D animals to appear on your smartphone.

Here's a list of smartphones supporting the new Google View in 3D Feature:

Manufacturer Models Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 Series, Pixel 3 Series, Pixel 3a Series, Pixel 4 Series OnePlus OnePlus 3T, 5, 5T, 6, 6T, 7, 7 Pro, 7T, 7T Pro Huawei Mate 20 Series, Nova 3, Nova 3i, Nova 4, P20 Series, P30 Series, Y9 (2019) Oppo F11 Pro, K3 K5, R17 Pro, Reno, Reno 2 Series, Reno Z Asus Zenfone 6, ROG Phone, ROG Phone 2 Nokia Nokia 6, 6.1, 7.1, 8, 8 Sirocco, 8.1 Honor Honor 8X, 10, View 10, V20 LG G7 ThinQ, G7 ThinQ, Q8, Q70, Q6, V30, V35, V40 ThinQ, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ Motorola Moto G6 Series, Moto G7 Series, Moto G8 Series, Motorola One, One Action, One Hyper, One Macro, One Power, One Vision, One Zoom, X4, Z2 Force, Moto Z3 Series, Moto Z4 Realme Realme 5 Series, Realme Q, XT, X2, X2 Pro, X Lite, Samsung Samsung Galaxy A5, Galaxy A6 (2018), Galaxy A7 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2018), Galaxy A8, Galaxy A8+ (2018), Galaxy A30, Galaxy A40, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A60, Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A71, Galaxy A80, Galaxy A90 5G, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 10 Series, Galaxy S7 Series, Galaxy S8 Series, Galaxy S9 Series, Galaxy S10 Series, Galaxy XCover Pro & Galaxy Z Flip Sony Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Premium, Xperia 1, Xperia 5, Xperia XZ2 Compact Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE, Mi A3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Mix 3, Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Vivo Nex 3, Nex S, Nex 3 5G, Nex Dual Display Edition Apple iPhone SE, 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

Another reason could be an issue with the Google server. For that, the user needs to wait until Google fixes the issue. Also, the users can also clear all the cache from the smartphone to create some space for the app to function. Another option that the users can restart the phone to see if the Google View in 3D feature functions.