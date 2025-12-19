A seemingly innocuous search query, '67' or '6 7', is currently driving a new wave of online curiosity, causing Google search results pages to visibly "dance" or "shake" for users worldwide. This peculiar visual effect, a hidden "Easter egg" embedded within Google's search engine, has resurfaced as a viral phenomenon, largely propelled by social media platforms like TikTok.

The "67" Google Easter egg is a subtle, interactive animation designed to surprise users. When a user types "67" or "6 7" into the Google search bar and presses enter, the entire search results page, including the search bar, results, and navigation elements, begins to gently jiggle or vibrate for a few seconds before settling back into place. There is no accompanying sound or explicit message; the effect is purely visual. Easter 2025 Funny Memes and Eggcellent Jokes: From Chocolate Bunny Fails To Egg Hunt Chaos, Hilarious Easter Sunday Memes That Will Crack You Up!.

Origins of the Viral Trend

While the exact timing of this particular Easter egg's introduction by Google is not widely publicized, its recent surge in popularity is directly linked to trending content on TikTok. Users began sharing videos demonstrating the "67" search, encouraging others to try it and record their reactions.

The "6 7" phrase itself has roots in various internet memes and countdowns, sometimes signifying a specific date or an anticipated event. However, for the purpose of the Google Easter egg trend, the numerical input has become detached from any specific deeper meaning, with the focus solely on triggering the unique visual effect.

How to Activate the Effect

Activating the "67" Easter egg is straightforward and requires no special software or settings. Users simply need to:

1. Navigate to Google.com in their web browser.

2. Type "67" or "6 7" into the search bar.

3. Press the Enter key or click the search button.

The search results page will then perform its characteristic "dance." The effect is typically consistent across most modern web browsers and devices. Is the 'Drone Show Accident in Mumbai' Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

Google's History with Easter Eggs

Google has a long-standing tradition of embedding playful "Easter eggs" within its products, from search to Google Maps and even Android operating systems. These hidden features serve as a nod to pop culture, humor, or simply as a way to delight and engage users.

Past notable Google Easter eggs include searching for "Do a barrel roll" to make the page spin, "Askew" to tilt the page, "Festivus" to display a Festivus pole, or "Thanos snap" (now retired) which would cause half of the search results to disappear. These features often become viral sensations themselves, showcasing Google's creative approach to user interaction.

Beyond the '67' Trend

The resurgence of the "67" Easter egg highlights how even small, interactive elements can capture public imagination in the digital age. It encourages users to explore the hidden layers of commonly used platforms and fosters a sense of shared discovery within online communities, driving engagement and conversation around seemingly minor digital quirks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2025 10:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).