The Indonesian digital landscape is currently navigating a period of intense volatility, driven by the intersection of high-profile celebrity allegations and predatory cyber-scams. In recent weeks, platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and X (formerly Twitter) have seen an unprecedented surge in trending topics that blend genuine entertainment news with malicious "black hat" SEO tactics. These trends are not merely social media chatter; they represent a sophisticated effort by bad actors to exploit public curiosity, leading to widespread misinformation and significant cybersecurity threats for unsuspecting users.

The Abidzar Al Ghifari Controversy

Abidzar Al Ghifari, a prominent Indonesian actor, singer, and the son of the late, revered preacher Ustadz Jefri Al Buchori, has recently become the unwilling centrepiece of a viral social media firestorm.

The Allegation: "Vulgar" photos and short video clips allegedly depicting a man resembling Abidzar have circulated widely. The imagery, which surfaced on X via various anonymous accounts, shows an individual in compromising or inappropriate poses.

Public Reaction: The hashtag #Abidzar trended at #1 in Indonesia for several days. While many fans have defended the actor—pointing to the rise of "Deepfake" technology and potential character assassination—others have flooded his social media demanding a formal response.

Current Status: As of March 27, 2026, Abidzar has not issued a definitive public confirmation or denial. The incident has reignited a national debate on the ethics of "cancel culture" and the vulnerability of public figures to digital manipulation in the AI era.

The "Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri" Clickbait Trend

Simultaneously, a separate and more dangerous trend titled "Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri" (Stepmother vs. Stepchild) has been engineered to go viral through sensationalist narratives. Also Read: Ibu Tiri vs Anak Tiri Viral TikTok Video: Is ‘2 Minute 30 Second’ Clip Real or Fake?

The Narrative: Posts claim that a "scandalous" 7-minute video exists between a stepmother and stepchild, frequently citing locations like a "palm oil plantation" (Kebun Sawit) or a "kitchen" (Dapur).

The Hoax: Investigative reports from outlets like Jawa Pos and Infonasional have confirmed that no such video exists. The trend is a coordinated "engagement bait" campaign designed to lure users into a digital trap.

Security Risks: Many of the links provided in these viral posts are phishing gateways. Clicking them can lead to Credential Theft (unauthorised access to social media or banking apps) or Malware Injection onto mobile devices.

Be Safe Online from These Scams:

As these topics continue to trend, cybersecurity experts recommend the following:

Avoid "Full Video" Links: Legitimate news organisations do not distribute explicit content or use suspicious URL shorteners.

Verify Source Credibility: Use established publishers to confirm if a story is a documented event or an unverified rumour.

Report Malicious Posts: Use the built-in reporting tools on TikTok and X to flag accounts spreading phishing links, which helps the platform's algorithm suppress the scam.

The current wave of viral content in Indonesia serves as a stark reminder of the fragile boundary between public interest and digital exploitation. As the situation surrounding Abidzar Al Ghifari unfolds, it highlights the increasing difficulty of discerning truth in an era of rapid AI advancement. Meanwhile, the "Ibu Tiri" hoax underscores the persistent threat of cyber-criminals who weaponise sensationalism to bypass traditional security awareness. For netizens, the most effective defence remains a combination of healthy scepticism and rigorous digital hygiene—prioritising the safety of one’s personal data over the fleeting urge to investigate the latest "trending" mystery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is strictly for informational and educational purposes to raise awareness about the said topic.

LatestLY DO NOT host, distribute, or provide links to sexually explicit content, leaked videos, or pirated material. Any search terms or keywords mentioned are solely for the purpose of explaining the viral trend and its associated dangers. We strongly condemn the circulation of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII) and advise all readers to refrain from searching for or sharing such content, as doing so may lead to severe legal consequences.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).