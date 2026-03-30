Mumbai, March 30: A driver operating a bulldozer reportedly ploughed into a crowded rural market in southwestern Beijing on Saturday, March 28, resulting in several casualties. The incident occurred at approximately 11:00 AM at the Dahanji Market in the Fangshan District. While official government statements remain unavailable, eyewitness accounts and leaked video footage suggest a significant number of injuries and potential fatalities.

Details of the Incident in Beijing

Witnesses at the scene reported that a front loader, described as a large construction vehicle, broke through a security checkpoint before entering the main thoroughfare of the market. Dahanji Market is a long-standing commercial hub for the rural outskirts of the capital and was heavily populated at the time of the crash. Donald Trump To Travel to Beijing for Rescheduled China Trip May 14-15, After Delay Due to Iran War.

Bulldozer Runs Over People at Market in Beijing

A bulldozer ran over people at a market in Beijing, causing an unknown number of casualties, according to witnesses. The incident is being censored on Chinese social media apps. Local officials have not commented on the incident. pic.twitter.com/HOLxqhMQ7Q — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 30, 2026

Unverified videos circulating on international social media platforms showed multiple individuals lying on the ground amidst overturned stalls and debris. Local reports indicate that the driver, identified as a man in his 50s, was apprehended by security forces shortly after the vehicle came to a halt.

Censorship and Information Control

Following the event, Chinese authorities moved quickly to restrict the flow of information. Searches for "Dahanji Market" on major domestic platforms, including Douyin and WeChat, began returning no results or error messages by Saturday afternoon. Independent monitors observed that several local news threads and social media posts regarding the "Fangshan ramming" were removed within hours of publication. This pattern of information management is common in the immediate aftermath of public safety incidents in the capital, often intended to prevent social unrest or further speculation.

Casualty Figures in Bulldozer Crash Remain Unconfirmed

As of Monday morning, no official casualty list has been released by the Beijing Municipal Government or the Fangshan District Public Security Bureau. While some unconfirmed reports on social media platforms estimated as many as eight fatalities, these figures have not been independently verified. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, and the section of the road leading to the market remains cordoned off to the public. Medical facilities in the Fangshan area have not released statements regarding the condition of those admitted. Chinese Actress Zhang Jingyi Carries Yellow ‘Plastic Bag’ at Beijing Film Festival, Netizens Spot INR 1.7 Lakh Balenciaga – Which Is Real?

Safety and Security in Beijing

Beijing has maintained high security levels throughout early 2026, particularly in suburban districts. Vehicle-ramming incidents, though rare, are treated with extreme urgency by state security due to the potential for high casualty rates in densely populated market areas. Dahanji Market, known for its sprawling layout and open-air stalls, has been a focal point for local commerce for decades, making it particularly vulnerable to such disruptions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (BNO News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 07:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).