More than just a day of colourful eggs and festive brunches, Easter commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, a cornerstone belief in Christianity that symbolises hope, renewal and victory over sin and death. Celebrated after the solemn period of Lent, a 40-day season of fasting, prayer and reflection, Easter Sunday brings with it a sense of spiritual triumph and communal joy. Its date varies each year because it follows the lunar calendar, not the fixed Gregorian calendar. Specifically, Easter falls on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox, which is why the date can shift between March 22 and April 25. Easter 2025, with the full moon occurring on April 13, the celebration lands on April 20, making it one of the later Easters in the calendar range. With Easter 2025 falling later in April than usual, meme creators are using the extra time to get creative with jokes about everything from chocolate bunnies and awkward family dinners to egg hunts gone wrong and the relatable struggles of giving up coffee or sweets for Lent. Easter 2025 Date in India: When Is Easter Sunday? Why Is It So Late This Year? The Unexpected Reason, Significance and Traditions of the Holiday Explained.

Easter 2025 memes serve not only to entertain but also to bring people together online, creating a shared space for laughter, nostalgia and sometimes even gentle theological humour that reflects on the true meaning of the holiday in a modern context. Holy Week 2025 Calendar: From Palm Sunday to Easter, Here Are the Key Dates and Full Schedule of the Holy Week Observance.

Easter 2025 Funny Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bert 😎 (@the_extreme____)

The Easter Bunny Has Arrived!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @doggosbeingdoggos

Happy Easter!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REBECCA LANGE/ Romance Author (@author.rebeccalange)

When Easter Falls On 4-20

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The west coast D.istro (@west_coast_dis.tro)

Kids On Easter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Random Encounters (@irl_encounters)

Easter Falling On 4/20 This Year!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Girlwith3jobs Funny Memes (@girlwith3jobs)

4/20 Easter Sunday

That's So Us!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Paige (@britty_paige)

Where Are The Utensils?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I'm Being Sarcastic | MEMES & COMEDY (@imbeingsarcastic)

ROLF!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satisfying Posts (@satisfydailyy)

For Christians, Easter is a celebration of Jesus Christ's resurrection, and many memes respectfully incorporate biblical references, playfully reimagining events like the discovery of the empty tomb with modern twists.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2025 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).