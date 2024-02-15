Surat, February 15: An attempt by an automobile engineer to temporarily mend the strained relationship with his wife was rebuffed when she declined a chocolate he presented on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2024. The incident took place where the woman had filed her alimony lawsuit, i.e., none other than the family court campus. The man decided to go up to his estranged wife and offer her a chocolate after the court deferred the case.

The woman said that he hadn't even bothered to meet her once in the previous two years, therefore she refused to accept it. In 2021, the 25-year-old lady filed for alimony against the 27-year-old auto engineer who was based in Vadodara, Gujarat. HC on Divorce: Family Courts Cannot Grant Divorce on Ground of Breakdown of Marriage Under Hindu Marriage Act, Says Delhi High Court.

Both reportedly got married in Surat in February 2020 in accordance with local customs. Nonetheless, the lady filed for divorce, claiming that her husband, as well as his grandfather and grandmother, had abused her at home. She further said that they were requesting a dowry of Rs 5 lakh. Four months into the marriage in June 2020, she was allegedly driven out of the house when she refused to deliver the dowry.

She moved for alimony in the Surat family court since her husband did not attempt to bring her back from Vadodara. The woman is requesting Rs 30,000 a month to cover her costs. The man working for a private firm gets paid Rs 50,000 per month. Bhopal Woman Moves Family Court Alleging Cheating by Her Father in 'Ludo Game'.

In an attempt to mend fences, the husband gave his wife a chocolate on Valentine's Day. But he became discouraged when his wife refused to accept it. There were attorneys and family members there when he offered the chocolate. She refused to eat the chocolate, despite everyone's advice to do so. She said he could have celebrated Valentine's Day every day if he really loved her. In the previous two years, he had not once made the effort to meet with her again or ask her to return. Ashwin Jogadiya, the woman's attorney, told TOI.

