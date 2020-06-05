Guwahati Man Approaches Hospital After Abdominal Pain, Doctors Find Mobile Charger in His Urinary Bladder as Result of Masturbation

Guwahati doctor removes wire from urinary bladder | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Guwahati, June 5: A rare case was reported at a hospital in Assam's Guwahati where a man admitted for abdominal pain was found with mobile battery charger in his urinary bladder. One can guess the entry point of charger, said surgeon Wallie Islam as revealed details related to the case on social media. The patient is on the path to recovery after a successful operation, the doctor said.

"A 30 year old man came to me with complaints of pain abdomen and history of accidental ingestion of headphones. I operated upon him to find nothing in his gastrointestinal tract," Islam said on his Facebook account.

The doctor, while speaking to a news channel, said that an X-ray was subsequently conducted after the problem was found not to be linked to the gastrointestinal tract. The X-ray revealed that a mobile battery charger had entered inside the urinary bladder.

See The Doctor's Facebook Post

"All of you must have guessed the entry point and route ( it entered through his penile urethra to his urinary bladder)...his mental health remains a question....surgery was successful and the patient is recovering....everything is possible on this earth, indeed! (sic)," the doctor wrote.

Islam, while speaking to News18, said the patient was habitual of inserting objects like charger into his urethra. This is type of masturbation known as urethral sounding. In this case, the charge went inside the bladder through the urethra. The doctor, as seen in his FB post, above stated that the physical condition of the patient is improving but the mental condition remains a "question".