Your favourite adventurer has turned 92 years old! However, the cartoon character continues to be young at heart and has never shown any sign of ageing. Tintin has always been a representation of determination, virtue and tolerance. And talking about ageing, he doesn't seem to be retiring anytime soon. And on his birthday, Tintin's fans have taken to social media wishing the iconic character. People are writing 'Happy Birthday, Tintin' and sharing some of his popular scenes from the cartoon series.

Cartoonist Benjamin Rabier created a child character called Tintin-Lutin which inspired cartoonist Hergé decades later to create another series titled 'The Adventures of Totor'. There are many theories about the origin of the protagonist's name. The nickname 'Tin-Tin' is very common in French for names like Martin or Agustin. The character Tintin being an adventurer and reporter is always accompanies by Snowy, a dog of the Fox Terrier breed that saves him on several occasions. Over the years, Tintin has entered the hearts for his interesting personality. Tintin is known for standing against injustices in order to change the world. He has fouth gangsters, confronted drug traffickers and a lot more. And on his birthday, fans can't stop singing Happy Birthday songs to him. Happy Birthday, Tintin! Twitterati Wish The Adventurer On His 92nd Birthday & Hope The Iconic Cartoon Character Lives Longer.

Happy Birthday, Tintin!

Birthday Wishes to You, Adventurer!

Happy 92nd Birthday!

En #Tintin en fa 92, avui. Felicitats! I pel 0 a 4 d’ahir, també. (He de dir que personalment sempre he estat més d’#Asterix). pic.twitter.com/EYio2xS1L1 — Xevi Bardolet (@xbardolet) January 10, 2021

We Wish You a Happy Birthday!

We Hope You Live Longer And Celebrate More Birthdays!

The Journalist of All Times!

Happy 92nd Birthday to the greatest journalist of all time! #TinTin 😊🐶 pic.twitter.com/KiZ8HW8lLQ — Anisha Dutta (@A2D2_) January 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Tintin series will be available in Bengali digitally. Moulinsart and Ananda Publishers, the world’s largest Bengali language publisher will be collaborating to launch all 24 albums in the Adventures of Tintin series as Bengali e-books. It will be available across Android and iOS devices. Ananda Publishers have been publishing the Adventures of Tintin series in Bengali since 1975.

