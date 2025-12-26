New Delhi, December 26: Kawasaki India has launched another motorcycle, 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650, in India. With this, the company has expaded its adventure-tourer lineup with a versatile motorcycle designed for both city commuting and long-distance touring. The new Kawasaki Versys 650 combines comfortable ergonomics, advanced features, and reliable performance, making it ideal for riders seeking both adventure and everyday usability.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Price in India

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is priced at INR 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom, India). This adventurer-tourer bike is launched in the mid-capacity segment, it offers a premium riding experience with a blend of performance, comfort, and practicality. 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price, Specifications and Features; Know All About Newly Launched Middleweight Sportbike With Advanced Features.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650; What’s New?

The new Versys 650 retains its upright riding stance, wind protection, and practical design. Kawasaki has refreshed the styling with ergonomic seating, a tall adjustable windshield, and a lightweight chassis with long-travel suspension. Colour options include Metallic Spark Black and Candy Lime Green, adding to its adventurous appeal.

2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 Specifications, Engine, Performance and Features

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, delivering smooth and responsive performance through a 6-speed gearbox with an Assist & Slipper Clutch for easier shifting and better control.

The bike features 41 mm inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload, providing balanced handling and comfort on both city roads and long tours. Other highlights include a fully digital TFT instrument cluster, 4-way adjustable windshield, modern LED lighting, and a 21 litre fuel tank, making it ideal for long-distance touring and daily commuting. New Bajaj Pulsar 150: Bajaj Auto to Launch 2026 Pulsar Classics Model; Check Price, Design, Features, and Performance.

The 2026 Kawasaki Versys 650 offers a perfect combination of comfort, versatility, and adventure-ready performance, making it a capable choice for both urban riding and extended highway journeys.

