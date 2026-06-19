Heritage Homestay Owner Reveals Property Damage After Guests Leave, Viral Video Sparks Debate on Responsible Tourism

A video showing the condition of a heritage homestay in Himachal Pradesh after a group of guests checked out has gone viral on social media, sparking a wider conversation about responsible tourism and guest behaviour.

Tarana Chauhan, who runs Nirvana Homes Rarta, a century-old ancestral homestay in the Himalayas, shared a video highlighting the aftermath left behind by visitors. The clip showed broken decor, food stains, scattered trash and signs of neglect across the property.

In the video, Chauhan explained that she left her corporate career to restore and manage her family's 100-year-old heritage home as a homestay. Expressing disappointment, she said many people fail to understand the effort required to preserve such historic properties. Haryana Tourist Sticks 'Gurjar Bro' Decal on Fotu La Pass Signboard at Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ladakh, Faces Backlash After Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Condition of Heritage Homestay After Guest Checkout

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tarana Nirvana (@taranachauhan__)

"People dream about running a homestay in the mountains. But the reality is sometimes so different," she wrote alongside the video.

She added that while hosts invest time, love and resources into creating memorable experiences, some guests treat homestays like ordinary hotel rooms, leaving behind damage and mess without informing the owners.

The video resonated with several homestay operators and hosts, many of whom shared similar experiences in the comments section. Some users suggested that property owners inspect rooms before checkout and charge guests for any damages caused during their stay. Agra: Tourists Trash INR 500 Homestay Room, Jump on Beds and Steal Bulb; Video Goes Viral.

Others called for stronger guest accountability systems on booking platforms, including guest ratings and damage protection measures.

The viral video has reignited discussions around responsible travel, with many users urging tourists to treat homestays and heritage properties with the same care and respect they would expect for their own homes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).