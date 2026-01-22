Agra, January 22: A video showing a group of young tourists vandalising a homestay room in Agra has gone viral, drawing sharp criticism for the blatant lack of civic sense displayed in the clip. The footage has raised serious concerns about irresponsible tourist behaviour and respect for private property.

In the video, a group of young boys can be seen inside a rented room, casually recording themselves while causing damage. The person filming claims they had come to Agra to explore the city. As the camera moves around the room, another individual is seen running and jumping on the beds while wearing shoes, apparently with the intention of dirtying them.

Agra Homestay Vandalism Video Triggers Debate on Civic Responsibility

The person recording then mentions that they paid INR 500 for the room and sarcastically asks a friend whether they enjoyed their stay. Soon after, another individual is seen stomping on blankets and even using them to wipe the floor. "Chill mar diya bhai pura (We enjoyed it a lot)," one of them remarks, seemingly proud of the mess created.

The video ends with the filmer claiming that they stole a bulb from the property before leaving, further adding to the seriousness of the incident. The acts shown, jumping on beds with shoes, damaging bedding, misusing blankets, and stealing items, have been widely described as irresponsible and unacceptable.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for accountability and stricter action in cases of vandalism at tourist accommodations. Paying a low tariff does not excuse destruction of property or theft, and such behaviour reflects poorly on tourism culture. There is growing emphasis on identifying those involved and ensuring they are held responsible to discourage similar incidents in the future.

