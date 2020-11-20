'ICU Grandpa' or David Deutchman was famous for his incredible volunteering work of cuddling and tending to sick babies NICU at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. He passed away last week of pancreatic cancer at the age of 86. Deutchman became an internet sensation after a video of him cuddling and comforting the little and sick babies went viral in the year 2017. Over a million of people praised his good work and volunteering. So naturally, with the news of his demise, social media users too mourned the loss of this good soul. 84-Year-Old Japanese Grandpa Is Instagram’s New Favourite Model, Thanks to His Grandson; Check His Stylish Pics.

David Deutchman became the ICU Grandpa with his work in the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). He worked with premature newborns admitted in intensive care. He took care of them while their parents would be away. He volunteered with the hospital for 15 years! Needless to say, he was a favourite among the hospital staff as well as people on the internet who knew of his work. David was suffering from pancreatic cancer and the hospital arranged a drive-by parade outside his home to celebrate his work. There was a NICU transport truck and a helicopter too.

Watch Video Here:

This parade had some employees, some had patients he had comforted over the years. They all waved by and shared the best wishes for him and his family. The hospital informed People of the sad demise. "David was a long-time volunteer in the pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit at Scottish Rite for 14 years, providing support to many patients and their families. The Children's family will never forget this incredible legend and the countless lives he touched," the statement read. Grandpa Kitchen, Indian YouTube Star Narayana Reddy Dies at 73, His Dedication Towards Orphans Remains Unmatched (Watch Videos).

Here's The Video of ICU Grandpa That Went Viral:

David Deutchman was working in international business marketing and took up the volunteering work after his retirement. He used to comfort the crying babies and loved developing a connection with these little ones. Many on social media mourned his loss, leaving blessings and prayers for him and his family in the comments.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2020 10:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).