While captain Lionel Messi usually stays the star attraction in Inter Miami CF matches, this time it should be their legendary left-back Jordi Alba. The Spanish side-back has already announced his decision to retire, and the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Major League Soccer 2025 match will be his final regular-season game in front of the home fans. The last match Inter Miami played resulted in a 4-1 win over New England Revolution, with Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba scoring braces. ‘Who’s Gonna Give Me Back Passes Now???’ Lionel Messi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Jordi Alba As He Announces Retirement From Football at End of MLS 2025 Season.

Ahead of the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 match, the Herons are ranking third in the Eastern Conference points table. Atlanta United FC are struggling at 14th place. The visitors have just 27 points from 32 matches, which include five wins, 12 draws, and 15 losses. The Herons have 59 points from 32 matches. Inter Miami CF with their star-studded line-up and excellent form, are undoubtedly the favourites in this MLS 2025 fixture.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Date Sunday, October 12 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming), No Live Telecast in India

When is Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami CF will host Atlanta United FC in MLS 2025 on Sunday, October 12. The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it will kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of LM10 Featuring in Starting XI.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have a MLS season pass.

