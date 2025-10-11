Inter Miami CF had a wonderful 4-1 win over Atlanta United FC in their last Major League Soccer 2025 match. That win was a result of brilliant braces from Tadeo Allende and Jordi Alba. Their attacks looked so fine that the star-studded striking duo of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi could stay calm, despite playing full minutes. Now, the Herons are scheduled to play in the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 match next. This game is scheduled to be hosted at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Will Lionel Messi Play With MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in 7v7 Celebrity Match During GOAT India Tour 2025 Mumbai Event?.

The Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 match is organized to start at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Sunday, October 12. Inter Miami are currently placed third in the Eastern Conference MLS 2025 points table, while Atlanta United are struggling at the 14th spot. Inter Miami CF captain Lionel Messi was a part of the Argentine squad that played against Venezuela a day before this MLS 2025 fixture. So, the question arises whether Leo Messi will play in the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 Match?

As mentioned above, Lionel Messi was a part of the Argentine squad that played against Venezuela a day before this MLS 2025 fixture. However, he did not play in that game. Lionel Messi is understood to be match fit, but since Argentina's international friendly was just a day before, doubts over his availability for the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 match still remain, and nothing can be assured. ‘Who’s Gonna Give Me Back Passes Now???’ Lionel Messi Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Jordi Alba As He Announces Retirement From Football at End of MLS 2025 Season.

If the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi plays in the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United MLS 2025 match, he is expected to play as a striker, alongside Luis Suarez. A speculation over his presence can still be predicted, after all, this would be his long-time teammate Jordi Alba's (FC Barcelona and Inter Miami) regular-season game in front of the home fans, having already announced the decision to retire.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2025 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).