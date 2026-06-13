Indian Man in Norway Gets Reprimanded by Manager for Working on Weekends; His Post on 'Indian Work Ethic' Goes Viral

An Indian professional’s social media reflection on moving to Scandinavia has ignited a viral debate online regarding corporate "hustle culture" and the stark contrast in global workplace boundaries. In a widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter), an expat named Vinod recounted how his deeply ingrained habits of working excessive hours were met with a formal reprimand, rather than praise, by his manager in Norway. The narrative has struck a chord with thousands of corporate employees globally, highlighting the ongoing tension between professional dedication and severe occupational burnout.

A Culture Clash in Scandinavia

Having relocated to Norway 15 years ago, Vinod explained that he initially brought a familiar, intense professional drive to his new role. “15 years ago, I moved to Norway… carrying my Indian work ethic – weekend work, skipped lunches, late evenings, and pushing myself even when I was not well,” he noted. ‘Last Day at Work’: Video of Emotional Farewell for SBI Employee in Kerala Goes Viral.

I Got Scolded… for Working Too Much, Says Indian Man

15 years ago, I moved to Norway 🇳🇴... carrying my Indian work ethic - weekend work, skipped lunches, late evenings, and pushing myself even when I was not well. Then one day, during my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised. You replied… — Vinod (@turiyatman) June 10, 2026

The turning point occurred during his early days at the firm when his manager summoned him for an unexpected meeting. Operating under the assumption that his rigorous output was earning him professional merit, Vinod admitted he was entirely unprepared for his superior's pushback. “During my early days in Norway, my boss called me in. I thought I was going to be praised. You replied to my email on Saturday. And you cancelled your vacation to deliver a project without telling me. I know you meant well, but that is not okay. Vacation is mandatory. You never skip it. Your juniors are watching you. If they see this, they will think this is what dedication means," Vinod said in his post.

Redefining Professional Dedication

The encounter forced the expat to reevaluate how different economic and cultural systems measure an employee's organisational value. “I got scolded… for working too much,” Vinod continued. “I sat there confused. In India, this might have earned me a ‘highly dedicated’ remark. Here, it was a problem," he added. The systemic insistence on taking mandatory personal time caused an emotional realisation regarding the long-term mental toll of perpetual productivity. “That day broke something in me,” Vinod reflected. “It made me see the hustle, the anxiety, and the need to keep grinding all the time – and for the first time, I broke in tears for everything it had quietly cost me," Vinod said.

This Hit Hard, Says X User

This hit hard. In India, overworking is still seen as dedication, while healthy boundaries are viewed as weakness. Your Norwegian boss taught a powerful lesson real leadership protects well-being, not burnout. We need this culture shift badly. Thanks for sharing! — Mr Dixit (@Amardixit27) June 10, 2026

Public Backlash Over Corporate Toxicities

The viral post opened a broader gateway for digital professionals to voice their frustrations regarding demanding local management practices. Many users echoed the sentiment that excessive labour is frequently romanticised at the expense of personal health. “This hit hard. In India, overworking is still seen as dedication, while healthy boundaries are viewed as weakness. Your Norwegian boss taught a powerful lesson real leadership protects well-being, not burnout. We need this culture shift badly. Thanks for sharing!” commented one social media user. Another reader voiced skepticism regarding immediate systemic improvements, writing, “Corporate working schedules will remain the same in India. One will be working more than the other to earn positive work tags and praises from the manager. This will not change any sooner. Happy that things are different in Norway.”

Others pointed to the long-term advantages of structural equilibrium over rapid output, with one response stating, “Many workplaces still reward burnout and call it dedication. The best leaders know that sustainable performance beats endless sacrifice every time.” A simpler, more direct observation from another reader quipped, “They are living life. We are just living.”

My Boss Asked Me To Complete Two Tasks Before Leaving, Says X User

One day, I had a high fever, and when I said I needed to leave, my boss asked me to complete two tasks before leaving. On the same day, I was hospitalized, and even then, half a day’s salary was deducted. It was not about the money for me; it was about humanity. No dignity. Most… — Karus😊 (@Karus123SB) June 10, 2026

The Human Toll of Workplace Strain

The online commentary quickly shifted from conceptual corporate policies to raw, personal accounts of severe workplace pressure. One worker highlighted an experience where professional obligations directly interfered with an acute medical emergency. “One day, I had a high fever, and when I said I needed to leave, my boss asked me to complete two tasks before leaving,” the employee shared. “On the same day, I was hospitalised, and even then, half a day’s salary was deducted. It was not about the money for me; it was about humanity. No dignity. Most of the employees have left the job due to a lack of dignity and respect in the workplace.” ‘Work From Home’ Memes and Jokes Go Viral As PM Modi Calls for Reduced Office Days.

The ongoing discourse mirrors a growing global emphasis on mandatory rest regulations, corporate transparency, and the psychological necessity of standard labour boundaries.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).