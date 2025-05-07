In the early hours of May 7, the Indian Army carried out 24 precision missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK). These targets included Muridke and Bahawalpur, which are reported to be the strongholds of terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, respectively. The Indian Army further reported that over 70 terrorists were killed and more than 60 wounded. The mission, named “Operation Sindoor,” was in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district that claimed innocent lives on April 22—25 Indians and one Nepali citizen. India continues to mourn the lives lost, and the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor was in retaliation to the terror attack. As a country, the citizens must stand together with the Indian forces. In this article, we bring you Operation Sindoor status images and HD wallpapers for free download online. With the social media users supporting and praying for the brave Indian soldiers, these images are perfect to share with quotes and messages on unity and togetherness to stand with the Army.

“#PahalgamTerrorAttack Justice is Served. Jai Hind!” tweeted the Indian Army on X, after the successful completion of Operation Sindoor. In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence confirmed hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. “Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

The strikes have displayed the nation’s resilience and condemnation against terrorism. As the Indian Army successfully degraded the operational capability of terrorist groups, messages and quotes on unity and togetherness, along with Operation Sindoor images, HD wallpapers, and photos, are perfect for sharing as social media posts and statuses to support the Indian Army. Who Are Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh? All About Young Women Officers Who Briefed the World on India’s Operation Sindoor Against Terror Camps in Pakistan.

Quote Reads: “Unity To Be Real Must Stand the Severest Strain Without Breaking.” Mahatma Gandhi

Quote Reads: “The Significance Which Is in Unity Is an Eternal Wonder.” Rabindranath Tagore

Quote Reads: “We Stand Together, We Stand a Chance.”

Quote Reads: “The True Wealth of India Is Its Brave Soldiers.”

Quote Reads: “One Flag, One Land, One Heart, One Hand, One Nation, Evermore!”

The Indian forces’ strikes came hours before a planned security mock drill across the country for “effective civil defence in the event of a hostile attack " in 244 districts. Meanwhile, officials are awaiting more details on Operation Sindoor.

