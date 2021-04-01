The 46th US President’s victory was historic and more so for the dog lovers, as after four years, dogs made a return to the White House with Joe Biden’s family pets. The dogs have already earned internet fame, and German Shepherd Major is the first rescue dog to live at the White House. But it turns out the pet is having trouble adjusting at the US President's residence and workplace. Major is reportedly back in the doghouse after he bit a National Park Service employee at the White House. This is another biting incident of the doggo after he was involved in a separate biting incident in early March this year.

Major is one of President Biden’s two German Shepherd. The Bidens adopted him from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018. On March 8, he bit an individual that caused a ‘minor injury,’ and sought treatment from the White House medical unit. The individual was not identified, but CNN reported that it was a Secret Service employee. The episode was serious enough for the dog to move to Wilmington, Delaware, where he remained.

After the incident, Major is back in the doghouse after he reportedly ‘nipped’ a National Park Service employee on the White House South Lawn. First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, was quoted in ABC News report as saying, “the employee went to the White House medical unit for treatment before returning to work ‘without injury’.” He added, “Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings.”

President Biden, in earlier reports, defended his canine companion by saying that Major was receiving additional training at their family home in Delaware. He added that the dog is not used to having strangers around. The president and first lady’s other German Shepherd, Champ, is older and so far has not made any biting-related headlines.

