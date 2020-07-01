The COVID-19 pandemic has varied impacts. In Maharashtra, for the first time in history, Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja will not hold Ganesh Utsav and no iconic idol of Lord Ganesha will be brought, says Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. However, they have decided that keeping in mind the need of the hour in mind that blood donation and plasma therapy camp will be set up for ten days. Keeping in mind the high number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, this step has been taken to help curb the COVID 19 pandemic. The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will not be installed as it is usually done for 11-day days every year to celebrate Ganesh Utsav also known as Ganesh Chaturthi. Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Mandal Will Not Have Ganesh Idol During Ganeshotsav 2020, Instead Blood Donations & Plasma Therapy Drives to be Held For 11 Days.

Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal said, "Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC."

Mandal Will Donate Amount to CM's Relief Fund: Instead of celebrating Ganeshotsav in a grand way, Labaughcha Raja Mandal will donate the amount to CM's Relief Fund. We will also felicitate families of martyrs who have lost their lives at LOC & LAC: Sudhir Salvi, Secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal https://t.co/BT5uTkfFC4 pic.twitter.com/unI3cbkGmR — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 12:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).