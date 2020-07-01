Mumbai, July 1: A big decision has been taken by Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati Mandal. They have decided not to keep Ganesh idol this year during the Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 festival, according to reports. The mandal has instead decided to conduct blood donations and plasma therapy drives for all the 11 days. The decision was taken to avoid crowding amid the rising coronavirus numbers in the state.

It was earlier decided that during the eleven-day long Ganeshotsav festival, the idol of Lalbaughcha Raja will be only 4 feet tall. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak and the rising cases in the city, the Mandal has decided not to keep the Ganapati idol this time. Ganpati Utsav 2020: Mumbai Cha Raja Idol in Lalbaug's Ganesh Gully to be 4-Feet-Tall This Year, Committee Announces to Celebrate Ganeshotsav in a Simple Way Amid COVID-19.

Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati Mandal Will Not have Ganesh Idol This Year:

Big decision by #LalbaugchaRaja #Ganpati Mandal. They will not keep Ganesh idol this time. Will do blood donation & plasma therapy drives for all 11 days. This is arguably most famous Ganpati pandal in Maharashtra with celebrities attending annually. #SevaHiBhaktiHai #coronavirus — Aruneel Sadadekar (@Aruneel_S) July 1, 2020

Lalbaughcha Raja Ganpati Mandal is one of the most popular Ganpati mandals in the city and every year, it witnesses over 1.5 lakh devotees standing in long queues to catch the glimpse of the idol, which is usually 18-20 feet tall. Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases with a total of 1,69,883. The death toll has increased to 7,610 in the state so far.

