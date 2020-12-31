In a matter of few hours, we will rise to a new day of a new year. The Sun has set for the last day of 2020 and now everyone looks forward to the new rise of 2021. And how can we not capture the memories of it, even if it may have been a rough year on most of us? So people are sharing pictures of the last sunset of 2020 on Twitter and along with making hopeful wishes for a brighter New Year's Day. Happy New Year 2021 wishes are trending online as some countries have already entered welcomed the Year of 2021. There are lot of mixed feelings as people bid goodbye to 2020. Funny memes and jokes are also up online.

The sun set for a last time of the decade, yes, it's the end of a decade today. And it may seem like 2020 went too fast or too slow. It has been a memorable year, with even our vocabulary seeing a change! Now we have gathered a lot of hope as we look forward to a new year's sunrise. People shared pictures of the last year of 2020 online along with their good wishes for the oncoming year. Meanwhile, some wonder if it is 2021 or 2020 Won?

Check Pics of Last Sunset of 2020:

May 2021 Bring Happiness

Last sunset of 2020.We will miss you 2020.welcome 2021 may this year brings happiness and joy in your life. pic.twitter.com/O5pq3Rflcx — Rashid khan (@rashidulllah198) December 31, 2020

Beautiful Hues of Sunset

What a big difference a few minutes can make. Last sunset of 2020. ✨ pic.twitter.com/ELfSG3rkxy — Hamna🇵🇰 (@Toumeinkiakru) December 31, 2020

Wow

Last sunset of year 2020 in Dal lake, Srinagar pic.twitter.com/VdIteWBuPC — Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) December 31, 2020

Hopes for 2021

Last sunset of 2020. May 2021 bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations on your life. pic.twitter.com/OXKUKOr4Eu — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓲𝓻 𝓡𝓸𝔂 (@isamiroy) December 31, 2020

Sunset by The Beach

Last sunset of 2020 at holiday camp beach in chorwad pic.twitter.com/9GgdTCBWO5 — NishiT MakwanA (@IAmNishit90) December 31, 2020

Setting Sun in Delhi

Last Sunset of 2020!! Picture from New Delhi🌅 pic.twitter.com/27zs7KJyW1 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) December 31, 2020

So Pretty

"Last sunset of this decade" May we all achieve our goals and get what we desire in the next decade, Ameen. ✨ pic.twitter.com/DQ111RVZLU — No-weed (@naveedkuraishi) December 31, 2020

The pictures are too pretty and it reminds us of the cliched quote, "Endings can be beautiful too." May 2020 end on a positive note and 2021 bring a lot of peace and happiness to all of us. Wishing all readers, Happy New Year 2021!

