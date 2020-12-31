Goodbye 2020, two words that we have been eagerly waiting to utter all year long. The year of 2020, one of the most unpredictable and unusual year is coming to an end within a few hours. We could not be any happier as we await 2021 with much hope, respite and positivity. And to get rid of this new year, people have made many jokes and memes. If you do not have a New Year's Eve plans and see everyone celebrating, then do not worry as these funniest memes are sure to cheer you up. As people try to summarise the whole year, they use all the meme formats which made us chuckle through the year gone by. December 32nd 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter as Netizens Take a Dig the 'Worst Year Ever' One More Time Before New Year 2021.

The memes on New Year plans had already began with the start of December. The month brings with it the vibe of the New Year celebrations. This time because of the COVID-19 restrictions, a lot of plans have been cancelled. With night curfew also in place, people will have to spend the New Year's Eve in their homes. The night curfew also became a target of funny memes and jokes online. But a lot of people are celebrating the happiness of saying goodbye to 2020. Funny memes and jokes about the same are trending online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Goodbye 2020:

Goodbye 2020 Like...

A lot of People's Feelings

Saying goodbye to 2020 pic.twitter.com/poGO2h8qqz — ELITE (@ELITENETFLlX) December 31, 2020

We Survived

Page 366 of 366. I survived. Thank you 2020, goodbye. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/bqh8CgMTYe — Taylor Philippines (@taylornationphl) December 31, 2020

Zamana Badal Gaya

When Somebody asks me My New Year Plans!! Me* pic.twitter.com/QshszFbXYN — 𝑹𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒌𝒂 🥂 (@rits_upadhyay) December 28, 2020

HAHA Yes!

me making new year's eve plans pic.twitter.com/IyIz6rRWzT — Akshar (@AksharPathak) December 30, 2020

Sleep!

My plans for new year 😂 pic.twitter.com/VE8Blw6YHS — Somu 🖤 (@Somu06305652) December 25, 2020

Jaa Re!

So if you too have a plan to sleep through this day, then don't worry you won't be alone. But share the smiles by passing on these jokes and have a great start to the New Year 2021! Happy New Year 2021 with Goodbye 2021!

