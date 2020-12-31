It's about 8 hours to go to finally turn the leaf from 2020 to 2021 in India. After a disastrous and pandemic-ridden year, there is a lot of hope and happiness to leave this year behind and make a new start. And while some of us still have a few hours to go to enter 2021, one part of the world is already celebrating the new start. Samoa and Kiribati, the Pacific Islands are the first region on this world to enter at New Year and at 3:30 PM this afternoon, they welcomed the New Year of 2021. After Samoa, New Zealand too has entered the New Year 2021 with a fireworks show. As the World's Earliest Time Zone enters 2021, Happy New Year messages with positive wishes and greetings to everyone are trending online. Happy New Year 2021 is among the top trends on social media since this morning as people excitedly for the much-awaited 2021.

Kiribati and Samoa have the UTC +14 time zone, so they are the first to receive the new year and ring in 2021. Followed by New Zealand and Australia within an hour's time. New Zealand has also welcomed New Year 2021. So as each country welcomes the new morning of January 1, 2021, there is a certain enthusiasm about making the new start. As Samoa and Kiribati welcomed the New Year 2021, Happy New year messages with images and positive quotes are shared online. Happy and Prosperous New Year 2021 Wishes, Greetings, Status, SMS, Funny GIFs, HD Images, Photo Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp Stickers to Send on New Year’s Eve 2020.

Check Tweets on New Year 2021 in Samoa and Kiribati:

Happy New Year to: Kiribati Samoa It's now 2021! — Marc Johnson (@marcjohnson27) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year!!! Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati 2⃣0⃣2⃣1⃣💯🎉🎊🎆 — Mackie (@mcpadaoan) December 31, 2020

The New Year has started in the Pacific islands of Samoa and Christmas Island/Kiribati. I like to wish all my friends around the world a Very Happy New Year. Well, 2020 was quite a year, but here we go! — 醉来辗梅意阑珊 (@SPYrjpbsag) December 31, 2020

Happy New Year to all our pals down under! (Think it's already 2021 in #Kiribati and #Samoa )? Wishing you all a safe, healthy, peaceful, blessed and happy New Year! xx pic.twitter.com/iB7SPENHFC — Taniwha (Ta-ne-fa) 🐢🦎🕊🦄💞 (@TaniwhaTerrier7) December 31, 2020

It's new year already in Samoa..,so it's safe to say happy New Year here. — Ayokanmi (@ayokanmiii) December 31, 2020

Watch Video of New Year 2021 Celebrations in New Zealand:

#WATCH | New Zealand rings in the New Year with fireworks show pic.twitter.com/1Pf2PTUmwj — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

People in other parts of the world are more enthusiastically sharing their wishes for the New Year 2021 with everyone. We hope everyone is safely celebrating the beginning of the New Year. We wish all our readers, Happy and Safe New Year 2021!

