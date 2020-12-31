It's the best time of the year, yes the end of 2020. Throughout this 'cursed' year with so many disasters and a pandemic that's still going on, everyone was just waiting for the year of 2020 to end. Some countries have already welcomed their New Year 2021 and wishes and greetings of Happy New Year are trending online. As everyone braces with lots of hopes to welcome the New Year of 2021, do you notice that the sound of 2021 is like 2020 won? Now, do you feel a little discomforting/mind-blown/mixed feelings about it? People on social media have noticed it and are sharing punny tweets about the new year, given all that we have been through in 2020. Countdown to New Year 2021 Greetings and HD Digital Cards: Send HNY Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Instagram GIFs & Facebook Wishes For a Hopeful and Prosperous Year Ahead.

In the first few months of the year, 2020 was declared as the Worst Year. And people just want to start over, not count anything of this year. The coronavirus pandemic is still a looming crisis but there is also the news and updates of vaccine development which provides us hope. Besides, we walk into the new year with lots of positivity as we bid Goodbye to 2020. But how can we miss that 2021 does sound like 2020 won, it had its way and is now ending. December 32nd 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter as Netizens Take a Dig the 'Worst Year Ever' One More Time Before New Year 2021.

Check Funny Tweets on 2021 or 2020 Won:

Mind Blown

2021 or 2020 won? #2020 pic.twitter.com/bM4vVVkPnc — Charlie Jefferson (@McGnarlee) December 29, 2020

Where Are We Going?

Are we going into 2021 or 2020-Won??? 🤨 — Martino DeSalvaje🔥 (@TheCoachSavage) December 31, 2020

Oh NOO!

So we were all talking about 2021 sounding like "2020 won" but 2022 is "2020 too" Is it just me or do y'all see what I'm seeing?!?! pic.twitter.com/EzzTLanOJg — Yera 👀🍭 (@_afolayera_) December 27, 2020

Another Way to Look at It

2021 is 2020 won! And it did win. In teaching us the value of humanity. Of empathy. The meaning of living. And of loved ones. It shook us deeply. Taught us the power of hugs and kind words and smiles. Showed us that we are alike. Regardless of the colour of our skin or passport! — cynic_s (@cynic_sq) December 30, 2020

How to Say It?

So should we say 2020 won or just 2021...? — hakiismaili (@hakiismaili) December 28, 2020

Oops

Troubling Thought!

So what's your perception of the oncoming year? Although some people are having mixed feelings about it, let us look at it as 2020 has won in a way to teach us a lot of things and that we can look forward to the next year with much gratitude. Wishing you all Happy New Year 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).