Little Boy Bravely Rescues Puppy Stuck in an Oil Well in Turkey, Video of His Heroic Act Goes Viral

Little Boy Bravely Rescues Puppy Stuck in an Oil Well

Every day, videos surfacing on social media, significantly holding some purpose. Aiming at the right audience, while some clips are shared only to keep things light, others share a powerful message. Like the recent one that shows a 10-year-old boy braving a tough scenario by hanging himself upside down in a deep oil well to rescue a puppy. The dog was stuck in there, covered in oil and had no way to get out. The dramatic rescue operation was in southeast province of Diyarbakir, Turkey. The video capturing the heroic act has gone viral on social media, with netizens praising the little boy for his courage. Leopard And Puppy Rescued From 30-foot-deep Dry Well in India's Tembhe Village in Maharashtra.

The video begins with the boy, hanging upside down to reach the puppy who was stuck in the oil well. Another man was holding the boy upturned till he reached the pup and pulled it back to safety. The 10-year-old identified as Tayan told Reuters, “We came here and heard a noise. We looked through this hole and the puppy was in there.” He added, “We called (emergency) crews, they arrived and lifted the lid. They dangled me and I pulled it to here and I washed it there.”

Dramatic footage captures the moment a 10-year-old boy rescued a puppy that got stuck in an oil well in Turkey. https://t.co/JjeB9aZ0Cb pic.twitter.com/Nt9SLppfvs — ABC News (@ABC) March 13, 2020

At the end of the video, the boy can be seen giving a quick bath to the pooch in a nearby stream to clean the oil from its body. The pup was treated with a meal and a much-needed rest. This is one of those videos where innocent kids and the younger generation have shared an important message restoring our faith in humanity.