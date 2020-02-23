Leopard And Puppy Rescued From 30-foot-deep Dry Well in Maharashtra's Tembhe Village; Watch Video

Leopard and Puppy Rescued From Well in Maharashtra (Photo Credits: ANI)

Shahda, February 23: Forest officials in Tembhe village of Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Friday rescued a three-year-old leopard and a puppy who were trapped in a dry well. The rescue operation lasted for seven hours. According to news agency ANI's tweet, they were trapped for nearly seven hours after falling into a 30-foot-deep well when the leopard chased the puppy to hunt. Leopard Rescued From Well in Pune’s Shirur, Shifted to Rescue Centre in Junnar (Watch Video).

According to reports, the villagers, who were on their way to the agricultural fields in the morning, heard the leopard roaring from the well. They immediately alerted forest department officials. Leopard Spotted in Thane Again! Wild Cat Seen in Manpada's Butterfly Park by Morning Walkers.

Leopard and Puppy Rescued From Well in Maharashtra:

#WATCH Maharashtra: A leopard & a puppy were rescued by forest dept from a well in Tembhe village of Nandurbar dist, in rescue op which lasted for around 4 hrs. They were trapped in the well for around 7 hrs after falling into it when the leopard chased the puppy to hunt. (21.02) pic.twitter.com/TLAWh0xk8i— ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2020

Forest officials reached the spot with a trap cage. They lowered the cage into the well and placed it strategically so that leopard could walk in. The feline walked into the trap. The canine too was rescued in the same manner. The animals were later released into their natural habitat.

Last year, in a similar incident, a leopard was rescued from well in Fakte village of Shirur Taluka in Pune. After rescuing, the feline was sent for a veterinary check-up at Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar and was released later.